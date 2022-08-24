Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — A new policy that would set guidelines for the naming of Mingo County Schools facilities has been placed out for public comment.

The proposed policy has been in the works for months, after board member John Preece asked for clarification when the board of education was approached about naming a new facility at Mingo Central High School earlier this year.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you