WILLIAMSON — A new policy that would set guidelines for the naming of Mingo County Schools facilities has been placed out for public comment.
The proposed policy has been in the works for months, after board member John Preece asked for clarification when the board of education was approached about naming a new facility at Mingo Central High School earlier this year.
Preece said schools often have just named facilities after individuals or businesses and have not informed the board until after the fact. Other members agreed that there needs to be a uniform policy in place for determining how facilities should be named across the county.
Members approved placing the potential policy out for comment during their meeting Aug. 16.
Under the new policy, the Mingo County Board of Education would have sole authority to name or rename district facilities, which include but are not limited to buildings, athletic fields, stadiums, gymnasiums, libraries, auditoriums, playgrounds, fields, tracks and multipurpose rooms
“This policy is designed to ensure that any unit or facility that is named on the campuses of The Mingo County Board of Education honors individuals of extraordinary achievement and whose accomplishments are of enduring distinction and value,” the proposed policy states. “In addition, naming opportunities may be granted in honor of an individual who has made a significant and far-reaching impact on Mingo County Schools through extraordinary public service or service to the Mingo County Public Schools.”
All requests for naming facilities would be submitted to the school principal in writing. Requests would address the listed criteria for facility names and include reasons the facility should be named after the proposed individual, a biography of the individual to be honored, a letter of permission from the family, if appropriate, and other information, such as funding and design plans for signage.
If the proposal meets all requirements after being vetted by the principal, they can then submit that proposal in writing to the superintendent for presentation to the board. All naming requests would be considered by the board in a public meeting.
Criteria for naming would include:
- The individual’s moral character and contribution to education.
- The individual’s connection to the facility. In order to be meaningful for all, there should be a real or symbolic connection between the individual and the facility.
- The support of the community, based on input from community members, including school staff, PTA/PTO members and other sources.
“The board shall not accept names that advertise or depict tobacco or alcoholic beverage products or any other materials or products that may not legally be used by school-age children or are otherwise not in compliance with the federal, state, board or school rules; are harmful to the health and welfare of students; are exploitive or unduly intrusive into the classroom or home; would detract from or interfere with student learning; would conflict with the education mission of the schools; or would commercialize or damage the image of the district or the schools,” the proposed policy states.
The board may also put any naming proposals out for public comment under the new policy.
The complete proposed policy can be found on the Mingo County Board of Education website, where public comments can be made.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.