CINDERELLA — Cindy Calfee, principal of Matewan PK-8, was recently honored by the Mingo County Board of Education for receiving the West Virginia Association for Elementary Middle School Principals (WVAEMSP) 2021 Principal of the Year Award, as well as being recognized as a National Distinguished Principal (NDP) by the National Association of Elementary Principals (NAESP).
Along with several other principals, Calfee was notified of and presented the award earlier this year in front of the state board of education. Calfee joins a host of other educators around the nation who have been recognized by the National Distinguished Principals program since it launched in 1984.
During the MCBOE’s meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, Calfee was recognized by the county for her awards.
“This is probably not as nice as what you received, but this is our recognition of your honor,” said Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.
Calfee spoke about receiving the awards, thanking her peers for helping her achieve it.
“This award really is, it belongs to my school, it belongs to my staff, my parents and my community,” Calfee said. “It belongs to you, because you all allowed me to be able to do what I do.”
Calfee also spoke about some of the things going on this year at Matewan PK-8, including the addition of a worker for Communities In School, a program through the state that encourages the integration of schools and local communities. Calfee finished by discussing the shortage of teachers in most schools, and she thanked the county officials in the room.