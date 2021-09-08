CINDERELLA — After discussing the matter for more than two months during several meetings, the five members of the Mingo County Board of Education adopted several goals they seek to accomplish for the district over the next school year.
Board members first began discussing their individual goals in June, with board member John Preece submitting more than a dozen goals during a special meeting July 8.
During a special board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31, board members unanimously adopted a condensed list of goals from all five members. Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch presented the list of goals to the board.
Some of the goals are outlined in categories. The first category is support measures and practices to improve academic programs and to raise student achievement on the WVGSA and SAT School-Day, which contains the following goals:
- Endeavor that every assessed grade level, at every school score at or above the state average on WVGSA and SAT School-Day
- Every student will be able to read fluently by the end of second grade
- Interventions will be administered for any student not meeting proficiency in ELA and math
The next goal approved by board members, not belonging to a higher category, is the promotion of a 95% average attendance rate for both students and staff.
The next category pertains to supporting the improvement and maintenance of athletic facilities at all district schools, with the following goals:
- Conduct a prioritized needs assessment for bleachers, indoor and/or outdoor, and develop a plan for safety and improvement
- Improve access to adequate and appropriate practice facilities
The next single goal to be approved was to conduct a needs assessment for safe schools entrance and develop a plan for implementation.
Following that, another category — increase public awareness of Mingo County Schools programs and services and district awareness of state needs — was approved. The only goal in that category is to develop a format and implement annual public informational meetings at each district high school.
Following the adoption of goals, the board then approved two proclamations — one declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mingo County Schools, and another declaring Sept. 15 as Go Gold Day in the district. For the final agenda item, board members went into a lengthy executive session with members of the Mingo County Principals’ Association.
The next regular meeting of the MCBOE will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Mingo County Schools central administrative offices at 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson.