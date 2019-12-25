CINDERELLA — The Mingo County Board of Education conducted its final meeting of 2019 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, as they heard reports from the Local School Improvement Councils (LSIC) at three of the county’s schools. Gilbert K8, Burch K8 and Williamson K8 all gave presentations to the board on things they have accomplished over the past year and things they are working on into 2020. After the presentation, each school received feedback from every member of the board. According the West Virginia Department of Education website, LSICs exist at each public school in West Virginia. Membership of the LSIC includes teachers, service personnel, bus drivers, parents, business and community representatives. An election occurs annually for membership.