WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved adding the Mingo County Board of Education excess levy to the ballot for the November general election.
School Superintendent Johnny Branch spoke before the commission during its regular meeting June 1.
“We’re asking that we be able to run the excess levy in the November general,” Branch said. “The changes in legislation prohibit us from doing special elections.”
Branch said the levy in question would not take effect until July 1, 2024, if passed, and would replace the current excess levy.
“That way if we run into a problem with that levy and the election, we still have several opportunities,” Branch said.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked what the cost would be to add the levy to the ballot. County finance officer Tina Lockard said as of now, she could only base her estimate off of what it cost the last time the levy was run.
“I can’t tell you an exact cost,” Lockard said. “Last time, I think the board paid $10,000.”
Lockard said this reimbursement covered the extra advertising costs and the printing of ballots. She said since the county utilizes digital voting machines now, she anticipated there would be less of a cost to the board.
Branch said the board of education was willing to pay up to the $10,000 in reimbursement again, so the commission approved adding the item to the ballot.
The Mingo County Board of Education has begun work on the excess levy, as discussed in its own meetings, and the ballot approval was a key piece needed to move ahead with planning.
In other business, the Mingo County Commission approved a liability and property insurance carrier for the 2023 fiscal year. The contract was awarded to City Insurance with a bid of $265,516.
The insurance has been an ongoing agenda item since it was put out to bid in April. On the morning of the April 5 commission meeting, one day after the deadline given in legal advertising from the commission for accepting bids, only one had been received from WV Corp, a pool service utilized by most counties in the state.
However, when the commissioners reached the agenda item for opening the bids, a representative from the Williamson-based City Insurance asked for a brief extension as a bid from them was anticipated at any time.
The commission consulted their legal counsel Tom Ward, who said as long as the other bid had not yet been opened it was at the commission’s discretion whether or not to allow the extension. The insurance bid openings was then tabled until after the commission returned from an executive session, at which time they chose to accept both bids.
Representatives from both companies had since been to multiple commission meetings to answer questions from both the commissioners and Ward.
Ward expressed concern with WV Corp on multiple occasions because of the structure of pools, and in his opinion he said he felt it was too much of a risk for the county.
Hannah said the commission has worked with City Insurance long enough to know that they meet the county’s needs, and that she was in favor of continuing to support a local business rather than going with a company based outside of the county.
Hannah and Commission President Thomas Taylor both voted to accept the City Insurance bid, which will take effect July 1. Commissioner Marty Fortner was not present at the meeting to vote.