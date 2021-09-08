During their special session Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Mingo County Board of Education adopted resolutions declaring the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mingo County Schools, and Sept. 15 as Go Gold Day. From left, Machelle McCormick, board member; John Preece, board member; board president James Ed Baisden (seated); Sabrina Grace, board member; Tom Slone, board member; and Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.
BOE declares September as Childhood Awareness Month; Sept. 15 as Go Gold Day
