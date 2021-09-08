Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210908-wdn-cancer-awareness-month.jpg
Buy Now

During their special session Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Mingo County Board of Education adopted resolutions declaring the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mingo County Schools, and Sept. 15 as Go Gold Day. From left, Machelle McCormick, board member; John Preece, board member; board president James Ed Baisden (seated); Sabrina Grace, board member; Tom Slone, board member; and Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.

20210908-wdn-cancer-awareness-month.jpg

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | HD Media

During their special session Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Mingo County Board of Education adopted resolutions declaring the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mingo County Schools, and Sept. 15 as Go Gold Day. From left, Machelle McCormick, board member; John Preece, board member; board president James Ed Baisden (seated); Sabrina Grace, board member; Tom Slone, board member; and Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.

Recommended for you