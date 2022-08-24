WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Additionally, Sept. 13 was designated as “Go Gold Day” for students and staff to recognize the occasion.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Association, each year in the United States an estimated 15,780 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer. Globally there are more than 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year.
In other business, the Mingo County Board of Education heard a presentation from Brayden Goff on school start times. Goff, a Tug Valley High School student, wrote a research paper that he shared with Superintendent Johnny Branch last year.
Branch invited Goff to present his research to the board as they determine school start times for the upcoming year.
Goff said according to his findings, there were positive health benefits for students when school start times were a little later.
“There are severe negative effects on students’ mental health and work ethic attending school as early as we do,” Goff said in a post about his going before the board.
“These effects include depression, lack of motivation, lack of sleep and may even lead to suicidal thoughts. The only solution to these issues is to make the time we arrive to high school later in the morning, which is backed by several institutions that have performed numerous studies on this exact subject.”
Goff is encouraging the board to push the start time for the high schools in the county back by one hour.
The next regular meeting of the Mingo County Board of Education is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
