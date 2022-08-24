Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Additionally, Sept. 13 was designated as “Go Gold Day” for students and staff to recognize the occasion.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you