WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has approved updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This guidance can help K-12 schools and ECE (early care and education) programs remain open and help their administrators support safe, in-person learning while reducing the spread of COVID-19,” states the document provided to the board. “Based on the COVID-19 Community Levels, this guidance provides flexibility so schools and ECE programs can adapt to changing local situations, including periods of increased community health impacts from COVID-19.”

