WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has approved updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This guidance can help K-12 schools and ECE (early care and education) programs remain open and help their administrators support safe, in-person learning while reducing the spread of COVID-19,” states the document provided to the board. “Based on the COVID-19 Community Levels, this guidance provides flexibility so schools and ECE programs can adapt to changing local situations, including periods of increased community health impacts from COVID-19.”
The guidance recommends schools promote students and staff remain up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations. It also recommends schools encourage individuals to stay home when they are sick.
The guidance also promotes using federal COVID-19 relief funds to improve ventilation in schools. It encourages taking extra steps to increase air circulation when transmission in the community is high.
“When COVID-19 Community Levels increase or in response to an outbreak, schools and ECE (early care and education) programs can take additional steps to increase outdoor air intake and improve air filtration,” the guidance states. “For example, safely opening windows and doors, including on school buses and ECE transportation vehicles, and using portable air cleaners with HEPA filters, are strategies to improve ventilation. Schools and ECE programs may also consider holding some activities outside if feasible when the COVID-19 Community Level is high.”
Promoting proper hand washing and frequent cleaning of surfaces is also included in the updated guidance. The CDC said these measures, while in the guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19, can also be beneficial in slowing the spread of other viruses during the school year.
The updated CDC guidance recommends masks be worn but does not list it as a requirement.
“Wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator consistently and correctly reduces the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” the guidance states. “At a high COVID-19 Community Level, universal indoor masking in schools and ECE (early care and education) programs is recommended, as it is in the community at-large. CDC also recommends masking at all times in healthcare settings, including school nurses’ offices, regardless of the current COVID-19 Community Level. People who have known or suspected exposure to COVID-19 should also wear a well-fitting mask or respirator around others for 10 days from their last exposure, regardless of vaccination status or history of prior infection.”
Most notably in the new guidance, the CDC no longer recommends routine screening testing in schools. Screening testing can, however, be considered for sports where athletes are in close contact or indoors. The CDC also leaves quarantine decisions to the local health departments.
“Quarantine is no longer recommended for people who are exposed to COVID-19 except in certain high-risk congregate settings such as correctional facilities, homeless shelters and nursing homes,” the guidance states. “In schools and ECE (early care and education) settings, which are generally not considered high-risk congregate settings, people who were exposed to COVID-19 should follow recommendations to wear a well-fitting mask and get tested. K-12 school and ECE administrators can decide how to manage exposures based on the local context and benefits of preserving access to in-person learning.”
The guidance leaves flexibility for mitigation tactics to be put into place if an individual school is seeing a high transmission of COVID-19.
