WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education recently approved the purchase of four new school buses.
Treasurer Beth Daniels recommended the approval of the bid from Worldwide Equipment for $114,917. Daniels said the school system currently has about 60 buses.
Board member John Preece asked about grant funding for electric buses.
Daniels said the process is still in motion, but that those are reimbursement grants, meaning the county has to front the money for the bus. She said it would not be wise to jump too quickly into that process as it takes time for the reimbursements to come back to the county.
Superintendent Johnny Branch said the state has made Mingo County a priority to receive an electric bus through the initiative. He also reminded the board that the school system has to forfeit a gas-powered bus for every electric bus it receives funding for.
In other business, the board also approved the School Building Authority project for the full replacement of the roof at Lenore PK-8. Daniels said the authority had recently awarded $875,726 to the county for the project. The match from the county would be $500,000.
Earlier in the meeting, board vice president James Baisden asked if there would be a clerk of the works for this project because he felt someone needs to supervise the process to ensure it is done correctly.
Also July 19, Branch presented a plan for support of community facilities across the county. Branch said he wanted to look at ways to provide some of the funds outside of the levy, since collections have been below estimates.
Branch recommended continuing to provide the annual $30,000 to the Williamson Field House. He also recommended providing $5,000 each to the Larry Joe Harless Center, Delbarton, Kermit, Lenore and Matewan.
Branch said he had discussions with leadership at each place to ensure they would be on board with the new amounts and agreements. Branch said these funds are to support programs that the facilities provide to students in the county.
Board President Machelle McCormick said she had been reconsidering the amount given to the Williamson Field House, so she had arranged a meeting with Jarrod Dean, the director of Williamson Parks and Recreation.
McCormick said after walking through the facility and seeing the improvements that have been made there, along with the planned projects in motion, she felt it was more than worth the contribution given.
Preece, however, had come with a proposal of his own, which he had read at the board’s June meeting. Preece’s plan would have terminated any current agreements and required the drafting of new contracts. He also wanted to decrease the amount given to the Williamson Field House to $10,000.
Preece’s proposal was similar to Branch’s in most other areas, except he increased the amount for Lenore to $10,000 and wanted to provide funds to the county grade and middle schools to be distributed rather than directly to most facilities.
Board member Amy Hannah questioned why, under his plan, Lenore would receive more funds than the other areas. Preece said it was because, from his understanding, Lenore had provided services to other surrounding towns so he felt they deserved more funds.
After a lengthy discussion of both plans, the board voted to explore Branch’s funding structure.