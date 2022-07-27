Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education recently approved the purchase of four new school buses.

Treasurer Beth Daniels recommended the approval of the bid from Worldwide Equipment for $114,917. Daniels said the school system currently has about 60 buses.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

