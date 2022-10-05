Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has passed a new policy that sets guidelines for the naming of Mingo County Schools facilities.

The policy had been in the works for months, after board member John Preece asked for clarification when the board of education was approached about naming a new facility at Mingo Central High School earlier this year.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you