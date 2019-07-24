Williamson Daily News
RAGLAND, W.Va. - The body of Shawn Michael Muncy, 36, was found Sunday, July 21, on 24 Hollow Road, which is located in Ragland, West Virginia.
The cause of death has not been released by authorities. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in South Charleston.
The case is being investigated by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Arthur Farra, the lead investigating officer, at 304-235-0300.
Muncy was last seen walking past the Ragland Post office on July 14.
He was first reported missing, and his photo was posted on the MCSD Facebook page.