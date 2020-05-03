MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. — The body of a man missing since April 18 was found Friday afternoon in the Tug Fork River in Martin County, according to a member of the Martin County Rescue squad.
Arnold “Birdie” Mills, 28, of Inez, Kentucky, went missing around 11 p.m. April 18 after he jumped into the river near the bridge in Kermit during a pursuit with law enforcement.
Several different rescue crews had been searching the area since Mills went missing last month, but have had to deal with high river levels due to recent rains.
The body was reportedly pulled from the water near the Low Water Bridge near the Martin/Lawrence County line.