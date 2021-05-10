VIRGIE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Virgie community of Pike County, according to a news release.
KSP Pikeville Post received a call just after 7 a.m. Monday from a caller who said a possible deceased human body had been located.
KSP investigators responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body had been located near a park area on Long Fork Road in the Virgie community. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The cause of death is still under investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Dustin Thompson, who was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.