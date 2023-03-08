WILLIAMSON — The local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter hosted its Black History Month Program at The Williamson Public Library last week.
“The Library Director, Jennifer Hatfield, and her Assistant, Joseph Scarberry were very welcoming and helpful, as usual, and already had displays set up for all to see as well as an area set up for us to display African Artifacts,” said Jada Hunter, Chair, NAACP Program Planning Committee. “Southern West Virginia Career and Technical College sent Shelby Porter to bring greetings and share information about Southern, and we had a full house. Tabitha Dotson sang a wonderful song and invited all to join in.”