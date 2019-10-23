Randy and Tasha Church of McCarr, Kentucky, announce the birth of their daughter, Raeleigh Niza Nicole Church. She was born July 30 and weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Leisha and Mickey Church. Her paternal grandparents are James and Gail Hannah. She was also welcomed home by her siblings: Brianna, Sammy, Charlie and Isabella.
Tamera and Tommylee Hutchinson of Warfield, Kentucky, announce the birth of their daughter, Payton Ava Faith Hutchinson. She was born July 23 and weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Mary and Robert Damron. Her paternal grandparents are Angie Fry and Olen Hutchinson.
Julia and Jarred Perry of Williamson, West Virginia, announce the birth of their son, Liam Kade Perry. He was born July 18 and weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Warren and Gaile Dempsey and Rachel Miles. His paternal grandparent is Jane Perry. He was also welcomed home by his siblings: Levi, Kloee and Isabelle.
Kaylyn Deskins and Paul Hammond II of Williamson, West Virginia, announce the birth of their daughter, Lilah Hadleigh Deskins. She was born July 5 and weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Bobbie and Paul Hammond. Her paternal grandparents are Jennifer Smith and Hugh Deskins.
Terry and Keila Kinser of McAndrews, Kentucky, announce the birth of their daughter, Kailey Blair Kinser. She was born July 5 and weighed 6 pounds and 9.9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Keith and Paula Pinson. Her paternal grandparents are Terry and Tammy Kinser.
Albert and Megan Hunt of Delbarton, West Virginia, announce the birth of their son, Owen Thomas Hunt. He was born July 15 and weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are William and Kimberly Vinson. His paternal grandparents are Thomas and Onida Hunt.
Eugene Adams and Breanna Dotson of Vulcan, West Virginia, announce the birth of their son, Blaze James Nicholas Adams. He was born Aug. 26 and weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Norma Wolford and James Dotson. His paternal grandparents are Doris and Jessie Adams.
Schawanene Hensley of Delbarton, West Virginia announces the birth of her daughter, Eliana Rose Evans. She was born Sept. 23 and weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Rose and Thomas Trout and Mark and Sherry Hensley. Her paternal grandparents are Tasha Roberts and Ryonda Dean. She was also welcomed home by her siblings: Zachary, Chase and Kinneth.
Dena Davis and Brandon Browning of Matewan, West Virginia announce the birth of their daughter, Iris Mai Browning. She was born Sept. 25 and weighed 7 pounds Her maternal grandparents are April and Dean Davis. Her paternal grandparents are Crystal and Luke Browning. She was also welcomed home by her sibling, Naomi.
Wendy Bland and Nicholas New announce the birth of their daughter, Zoey Sky New. She was born Sept. 19 and weighed 5 pounds and 7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Kathy Whited and Terry Bland. Her paternal grandparents are Denisa Scott and Mike New. She was also welcomed home by her siblings, Terri and Brooklyn.
Kisha and Shawn Fyffe of Williamson, West Virginia, announce the birth of their son, Andre Akeem Fyffe. He was born Aug. 12 and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Sharon and Dewey New. His paternal grandparents are JoAnn and Rodney Fyffe. He was also welcomed home by his siblings: Landon, Alessandra and Renesmae.
John Burgett and Jessica Triplett of Huddy, Kentucky, announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Anne Burgett. She was born Aug. 8 and weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Shannon and Clifford Triplett. Her paternal grandparents are David and Elizabeth Burgett.