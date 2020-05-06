Payton and Caitlin Mullins of Belfry, Ky., announce the birth of their son, Robert Jackson Mullins. He was born Feb. 17, 2020 and weighed 6 lbs and 12 oz. His maternal grandparents are David and Darlene Woolum. His paternal grandparents are Bob and Stephanie Mullins and Jennifer Slone.
Dakota Miller and Dennie Johnson Jr. announce the birth of their daughter, Elaine Elizabeth Ann Johnson. She was born Feb. 27, 2020 and weighed 3 lbs and 10 oz. Her maternal grandparents are Melissa and James Miller. Her paternal grandparents are Tammy Marcum and Dennie Johnson. She was also welcomed home by her siblings Lee, Thurman, Maratha, Danessa and Cobby.
David and Adrianna Jude of Delbarton, W.Va., announce the birth of their daughter, Brystol Jean Jude. She was born March 27, 2020 and weighed 6 lbs and 9 oz. Her maternal grandparents are Adam Lucas and Kim Wiley. Her paternal grandparents are David and Betty Jude.