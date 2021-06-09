Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Shadows caused by a sunset creep across the west end of Williamson on Thursday.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — This view from high atop the mountain above the old Tunnel Drive Inn provides a unique point of view of Williamson’s west end. Seen in the foreground is the historic Williamson Fieldhouse along with the accompanying Lefty Hamilton and Brother Reid Parks while to the right lies the Tug Fork River which separates Mingo County from Pike County, Kentucky. Also seen to the right of the image is Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Williamson Campus.

