WILLIAMSON — This view from high atop the mountain above the old Tunnel Drive Inn provides a unique point of view of Williamson’s west end. Seen in the foreground is the historic Williamson Fieldhouse along with the accompanying Lefty Hamilton and Brother Reid Parks while to the right lies the Tug Fork River which separates Mingo County from Pike County, Kentucky. Also seen to the right of the image is Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Williamson Campus.
Bird's-eye view of west end of Williamson
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hatfield is re-elected in Williamson mayor race
- Moore takes Matewan Mayor race in a landslide; new council elected
- Kentucky’s attorney general sues CVS Health over state’s opioid problems
- Opening Day festivities held at Brother Reid Park
- Kermit claims first ever Mingo County baseball title
- Man charged with misdemeanor domestic assault
- City elections held in Mingo County
- Funeral expenses for COVID deaths can be reimbursed
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamson nurse found not guilty in accused shooting case
- Mingo County Commissioner Gavin Smith dies at 64
- JENNIFER JONES WORKMAN
- Three Mingo County athletes chosen to compete in North-South all-star games
- Tug Valley eliminated from postseason in 7-4 loss to Buffalo
- NATHAN MILES CULLOP
- Pair of Tug Valley athletes sign letters of intent
- JENNIFER DAWN ADKINS
- Pirates lose lead late in 15th Region semis against JC
- CLARENCE CLAUDE WHITE
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.