WILLAIMSON — Billion Dollar Beauties hosted the Sweetheart of the Coalfields pageant on Feb. 25 at the Williamson Fire Department.
Gretchen Hensley started Billion Dollar Beauties in 2001, where the first pageant was held at the Great White Way Christmas event.
Pageant coordinator, Hensley stated, “We had 30-plus contestants at our latest event.”
Miss Alexa Danielle Webb of Belfry, Kentucky was crowned Miss Sweetheart of the Coalfields. Crowning Webb was the current Miss King Coal 2022 Baylea Smith.
Billion Dollar beauties upcoming pageants will be, Miss Hatfield and McCoy Feuding Beauties on May 28 where the main winner will receive a prize of $250. Miss King Coal will be hosted on Sept. 9 where the main winner will receive $500.
For registration contact Gretchen Hensley at (304) 928-6885- or Billion-Dollar Beauties Facebook Group.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.