WILLAIMSON — Billion Dollar Beauties hosted the Sweetheart of the Coalfields pageant on Feb. 25 at the Williamson Fire Department.

Gretchen Hensley started Billion Dollar Beauties in 2001, where the first pageant was held at the Great White Way Christmas event.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

