CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday approved a Senate bill that would create a pilot project to review the effect substance use disorder treatment programs have on patients up to three years after they are discharged.
Senate Bill 419 creates a pilot program allowing the Department of Health and Human Resources to enter into contract with managed care organizations that allow payments based upon performance-based metrics.
The program would evaluate the impact post-discharge planning and wraparound services have on the outcomes of people living with substance use disorder in the three years following their residential treatment.
Ultimately, it would examine if performance-based funding would result in better, long-term solutions for people in recovery.
The bill passed the House unanimously Thursday without debate. The bill passed the Senate unanimously Feb. 10. It is sponsored by Sens. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Bob Plymale, D-Wayne; Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; Michael Romano, D-Harrison; and Ron D. Stollings, D-Boone.
It now waits to be signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice.
The bill allows the Bureau for Medical Services to enter into a contract with a Medicaid managed care organization where at least 15% of substance use disorder residential treatment program contracts would be paid based on performance.
The organization will contract with a substance use disorder residential treatment facility, which allows them an option to be paid based on their performance. The programs used by the facilities will have to be evidence- and research-based.
The selected treatment facility will be required to develop a robust post-treatment planning program to connect patients with community-based supports — known as wraparound services — that can help link patients to medical, substance use and psychological treatment services, as well as assist them with job placement, housing and transportation and provide weekly communication regarding their status in sobriety.
It would require the Bureau for Medical Services to create an advisory committee with representatives of the Office of Drug Control Policy, the Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Bureau for Medical Services to develop the metrics for which payment will be based.
Some of those metrics will include whether a patient is drug-free and employed at 30 days, six months, one year, two years and three years after they’re discharged. It will also consider if the patient has transportation 30 days post-discharge.
The metrics will also consider whether the residential treatment facility has arranged medical, substance use, psychological or community-based support for the patient during those same times. The metrics will be reported to the Office of Drug Control Policy on the first of every month.
The department will also be required to hire an employee to actively monitor the substance use disorder residential treatment facility’s compliance with reporting and monitoring.
The pilot project will terminate in three years unless it is recommended for continued evaluation.
At the end of each year, an analysis report will be presented to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability. The first is due Jan. 15, 2023.
Cindy Beane, commissioner for the Bureau of Medical Services, said at a Senate committee meeting last month that value-based contracting is already something the department had been working on. The bill would spell out the parameters of direct outcomes the Legislature is wanting to see. Ben Beakes, executive director of the West Virginia Association for Health Plans, representing MCOs, also applauded the bill.