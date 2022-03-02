CHARLESTON — The state Senate passed a bill Monday that could result in all West Virginia volunteer fire departments receiving thousands of additional dollars each year.
The bill calls for state code to match the language of the state’s Fire Protection Fund, which states funds should be distributed equally among all of the state’s fire departments, but funds distributed to part-volunteer departments should include a deduction based on the number of paid firefighters on staff.
Currently only a portion of the fund is distributed equally. The fire insurance portion, the larger funding source, is reduced by the percentage of paid firefighters at the department and the fireworks fee is distributed evenly to all volunteer departments.
The bill also increased surcharges on fire and casualty insurance policies for the purpose of funding volunteer fire departments from .55% to 1%.
All-volunteer departments will see a slight increase of funding if the bill passes into law. The monies are distributed quarterly, with fully volunteer fire departments receiving about $50,400 in the last four quarters combined.
During an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services earlier this year, it was said the bill’s passage would mean $10 million would be added to the fund, which would mean that each part-paid and volunteer fire department would receive up to a $27,000 increase in what it receives from the state.
The bill passed through the Senate with all but one senator, an absent Sen. Donna Boley, R-Pleasants, voting yes. It was sent to the House of Delegates for consideration.
Assistant Majority Whip Sen. David Kelly, R-Tyler, said he was in support of the bill.
“Our fire departments are hurting and need funding for equipment needs and various things,” he said. “This will be a good addition to help them continue to protect their community.”
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said it’s the first time the Legislature has put new funding toward VFDs.
“They’ve been struggling and closing and this is a great first step to stabilizing our volunteer fire department in their ability to hold down our insurance rates,” he said. “Nearly 90% of the fires, as I understand it, are combated by the volunteer fire department system, and I applaud the work on this.“
G.T. Parsons, president of the West Virginia Firemen’s Association, told the West Virginia Press Association last week that without relief, fire departments across the state would close. He said more than 400 volunteer or partially volunteer departments are forced to rely on hot dog sales and raffles to raise money to keep their doors open.
Many of those fundraising efforts took a hit as community members and businesses faced financial issues during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several other bills introduced this session to entice more community members to join their local departments have not yet passed committee review. The bills range from increasing the tax deduction for volunteers to providing free hunting and fishing licenses.