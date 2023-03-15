Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The West Virginia Senate has signed off on a bill that would prohibit the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-task vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests.

The Senate on Saturday afternoon approved Senate Bill 468, which carves out Cabwaylingo State Forest from that ban, making a trail system there permanent.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings