WILLIAMSON — An update on a bike trail project proposed by the park board last year was presented to the Williamson City Council during its meeting Thursday.
Jarrod Dean, executive director of the Williamson Parks and Recreation Board, said the project was brought forth based on a need in the area.
“I brought this project forward about a year ago,” Dean said. “We did a community survey, and a lot of the parents, you know, that survey came back that they wanted a safe place for their kids to ride their bikes … We started talking with some folks to get a grant to put in a bike trail along the west end floodwall.”
The 2-mile-long trail is planned to go along the flood wall in the west end of town. Dean said it will be located approximately from the fitness trail at the beginning of the floodwall to Williamson PK-8.
“If you visit much on the west end, you’ve got kids running up and down Sunset,” Dean said. “You’ve got kids running on the main roads, and so it was obviously a concern. As recreation, we were trying to find ways to mitigate some of those concerns and get the kids a safer place.”
Dean said the trail will meet requirements set by the Army Corps of Engineers. He said the parks board will work to help maintain the trail once it is completed.
“We’re also, through the Department of Agriculture, we’re going to obtain our spray license,” Dean said. “So we’ll be licensed to kind of help maintain that bike trail from weeds growing up through it.”
Dean also discussed upgrades the park board has made to the historic Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. He said the inside of the facility has been repainted and that other projects are planned.
“We’ve done some major upgrades there,” Dean said. “Repainting, new LED lights. We’re going to take a lot of vintage photos from the Wolfpack and the city and hang on the walls. It’s going to be kind of a walking museum, so it’s going to look really nice.”
In other business, the Williamson City Council passed the first reading of a new tree ordinance. Mayor Charles Hatfield said passage of the ordinance would make the city eligible for grant funding through the Division of Forestry for cutting trees in the city.
“The ordinance is to help the city in the removal of trees that are a danger or nuisance to the city,” Hatfield said. “We have to form a tree commission, member of five. I believe I have the task of appointing those five members on three year staggered terms to get us started. There’s no compensation for the members of the tree commission.”
A second reading of the ordinance will take place at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting, set for 5 p.m. April 28.