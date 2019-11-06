PIKEVILLE, Ky. —Longtime Belfry head coach Philip Haywood hosted a leadership event last week in Pikeville, Kentucky, that featured one of the world’s renowned leadership experts.
The “Live 2 Lead in the Mountains,” which was a special broadcast event featuring New York Time’s best-selling author John Maxwell, was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the UPIKE Optometry building.
A large crowd turned for the half-day leadership development experience that was designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.
Speakers included both Maxwell and Haywood as well as Rachel Hollis, Marcus Buckingham, Angea Ahrendts and Chris Hogan.