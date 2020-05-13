GOODY, Ky. — Personalized signs for every senior who will be graduating from Belfry High School on Saturday have been placed along both sides of the entrance leading up to the Pike County, Kentucky, school. Local businesses, churches and citizens all chipped in for the signs, which were printed at Custom Print and Designs and features the cap and gown photo of every graduate. The signs will remain in place until after the commencement ceremonies Saturday, when the seniors will be able to take them home.
— Williamson Daily News