GOODY, Ky. — Belfry High School held their 2021 Homecoming Festivities during halftime of their game against Magoffin County on Friday night as senior Presley Kinser was crowned the newest queen. The other two senior queen candidates were Tianna Elia and Gracie McCoy. The rest of the 2021 Homecoming attendants were juniors Bailey McCoy and Morgan Hyden, sophomores Zoe Caudill and Hannah Fite and freshmen Kerrigan Dotson, Belle Coleman and Emily Pierce. The Pirates came away with the win over the Hornets, 43-0.
— Williamson Daily News