GOODY, Ky. — While high schools in Mingo County delayed their plans for graduation until later in the summer months, Belfry High School in Pike County, Kentucky, is moving forward with graduation on Saturday, May 16, with several safety protocols and procedures in place for graduates and families.
The 2020 BHS Graduation Ceremony will be in the school auditorium, and students will enter one-by-one with six of their family members to receive their diploma in a recorded ceremony.
“We have done everything possible to make this a special moment for each of you,” said a letter penned by BHS Principal Mark Gannon to the seniors. “Our commencement ceremony will be videoed and published on social media at a later date for you, your friends and family and our community to enjoy.”
Each 2020 graduate will receive a time for their commencement ceremony, with the first student scheduled to graduate at 10 a.m. and the final students at 4 p.m.
Graduates will be permitted two vehicles to transport them and up to six family members onto the campus and will remain inside their vehicle until their time to enter the building.
Each person entering the building must have a mask on, or they will not be permitted inside. Staff members will guide the students and their families through each stage of the ceremony.
A detailed list of instructions was given to each student when they picked up their cap and gowns.
Students also will be provided an opportunity to purchase a formal graduation picture, post a short “thank you” video and participate in a Class of 2020 parade through the community.
The Class of 2020 parade will be held the day following graduation at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Guidelines for students participating in that event are as follows:
- Students will arrive at the school and be directed where to line up in the parking lot. Only one student per car. Students will remain in their cars at all times.
- The Belfry Fire Department/Pike County Sheriff deputies will lead the parade from Belfry High School to the Road Fork (Sidney) exit. The parade will then return to the school.
- Students will remain in cars the entire time.
- The community is invited to sit beside the road to watch students celebrate their graduation.
“We are experiencing unprecedented circumstances,” Gannon said. “However, we hope this ceremony will provide wonderful memories for graduates and their families.”
Gannon said that in order for the ceremony to take place, all CDC/Health Department recommendations must be followed and failure to do so could result in removal from the premises.
Deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to help with the ceremony.