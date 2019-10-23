SIDNEY, Ky. — The Bevins Elementary School hosted the Born Learning Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 17. The workshops are designed to support parents in their critical role as a child’s first teacher.
The United Way Born Learning Academy is a series of parent workshops that provide early learning tools and practices for parents and caregivers of children birth to 5 years of age. Parents were given information and handouts to help them improve kindergarten readiness. The children and parents were given educational information on the importance of making good nutritional choices. Refreshments were served.
The workshops will continue at Bevins Elementary in the upcoming school year. The next scheduled workshop is 3:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 21, at Bevins Elementary School library. For more information regarding the Born Learning Workshop Academy, contact Sandy Harrison or Bevins Head Start Program at 606-353-7078.