Bevins Elementary Honor Roll for 2nd 9 Weeks
3rd Grade Students with All A’s: Javan Dotson, Alyssa Smith, Addison Anderson
4th Grade Students with All A’s: Kaiden Anderson, Jaxson Baldwin, Randah Maynard, Savanna Maynard, Kenidee Neal
5th Grade Student with All A’s: Leah Stanley
3rd Grade Students B Honor Roll: Lucas Blankenship, Brynli Helms, Ava Kimble, Makayley Simpkins, Karson Starr, Aubrey Branham, Mackenzie Burton, Jane Reed, Braxton Stanley
4th Grade Students B Honor Roll: Aiden Branham, Serenity cook, Mattie Leedy, Olivia Phillips, Alyssa Pinson, Korbyn Thacker
5th Grade Students B Honor Roll: Ashlyn Bowling, Lukas Runyon, Dylan Williams, Katilyn Crowder, Ethan Portzer.