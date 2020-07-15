Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday mandating masks for state residents who are out in public and anywhere they would be unable to social distance.
The order, which does not apply to children under age 5 or people with health conditions, disabilities or impairments that make them unable to wear face coverings, went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
“The No. 1 thing a mask can do is protect the health and the life of yourself and those around you,” Beshear said. “It can make sure we don’t lose more people than we should, it can keep our cases down and it can help us to continue to reopen our economy.”
Beshear cited health experts who say wearing face coverings not only protects others, it also lowers the infection risk for those wearing masks by 65%.
Kentucky’s new executive order requires Kentuckians to wear face coverings under several circumstances for the next 30 days, at which point the order will be evaluated to determine whether an extension, or additional steps, are needed.
The executive order states that face coverings will be required, among other instances, while inside or waiting in line to enter businesses including stores, restaurants, health care settings or any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain social distance; while waiting for or riding public transportation or ride-sharing vehicles; and while in outdoor public spaces in which social distancing is not possible.
There now are at least 19,389 coronavirus cases in Kentucky and 625 deaths.
“When we have higher numbers, it’s hitting all parts of our population,” Beshear said.
West Virginia was placed under a mask mandate by Gov. Jim Justice as of July 7.