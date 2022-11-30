Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer.

“I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” Britainy Beshear said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth — and country — can donate gifts.”

