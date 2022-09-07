Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced $20 million in grant funding to assist eligible internet providers with utility pole replacement costs. Expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas to residents and businesses currently without access or with low internet speeds.

An unserved area is defined as one where a minimum of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 3 Mbps upstream is unavailable.

