FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced $20 million in grant funding to assist eligible internet providers with utility pole replacement costs. Expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas to residents and businesses currently without access or with low internet speeds.
An unserved area is defined as one where a minimum of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 3 Mbps upstream is unavailable.
“Delivering high-speed internet access to individuals and businesses in unserved areas of the commonwealth is critical to both to our economic prosperity and our educational future,” Beshear said. “By reimbursing a portion of utility pole replacement costs needed to support high-speed internet expansion, we can help bring that internet service to more individuals, businesses and communities across Kentucky.”
Grant funding was included in House Bill 315, enacted by the 2022 General Assembly and signed into law by Beshear, which appropriated $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to establish the Kentucky Rural Infrastructure Improvement Fund.
Projects eligible for these grants include the construction, development or improvement of infrastructure to support the deployment or expansion of high-speed internet service with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps downstream and 100 Mbps upstream in those unserved areas.
The evaluation of applications and awarding of grants from the Kentucky Rural Infrastructure Improvement Fund will be administered by the newly created Office of Broadband Development, which is charged with fostering and expanding high-speed internet access to support job creation and economic development while also meeting the needs of Kentucky citizens, who rely on it for news, information, education, health care and entertainment.
Eligible applicants include any retail internet providers that incur actual and reasonable costs for an eligible utility pole replacement needed to accommodate attachments used to deliver high-speed internet service to residences and businesses within an unserved area.
The maximum grant amount is capped at $5,000 per replaced utility pole, but the award cannot exceed 50% of the total cost for each utility pole replaced. Eligible costs must be incurred on or after July 1, 2022, which is the effective date of the funding.