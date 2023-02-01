PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week more than $3.8 million in awards to expand access to clean water and support nonprofits in Pike County.
“Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
“Andy Beshear has been a friend to Eastern Kentucky, and he’s been a friend to Pike County,” said Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones II. “His door has always been open.”
Cleaner Water Program Awards
Gov. Beshear announced the commitment of $3.5 million in Cleaner Water Program (CWP) funds to communities in Pike County.
Elkhorn City
n $82,536 to improve the wastewater collection system.
n $303,597 to construct a new water main to support reliable water service to 350 homes.
“Governor, I’d like to thank you so much for this,” said Mayor Michael Taylor. “It’s a start in the right direction.”
Mountain Water District
n $1,926,262 to replace leak-prone waterlines in multiple locations.
n $313,000 to install a waterline to provide water to four unserved homes in the Peach Orchard area of Pike County.
“The team at the Mountain Water District works hard to ensure our customers have excellent service,” said Roy Sawyers, district manager of the Mountain Water District. “These projects will not only improve water service for people in this community but will provide water service to four homes for the first time. When we cannot only improve but expand our services, it’s a great day for us.”
Pikeville
n $624,915 to extend sewer service to an area of the Cedar Creek Subdivision.
n $313,520 to upgrade the water treatment plant.
“These projects are extending and improving our water infrastructure in Pikeville,” said Mayor Jimmy Carter. “This was a good day for our city, and these funds will help us continue to have good days moving forward.”
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, $500 million has been appropriated through a bipartisan agreement with the General Assembly to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky since 2021. The 2022 funding will be allocated based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. As the project progresses, the utility will be reimbursed by Cleaner Water Program funds.
Nonprofit Assistance Fund Awards
The Governor also presented six awards totaling more than $330,000 from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. This fund will provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit. Gov. Beshear announced:
n $2,993 for Helping Hands of Phelps, a local God’s Pantry Food Bank organization that feeds the community both physically and spiritually.
n $100,000 for Appalachian Hospice Care. This organization allows patients to age in place at home, where they most want to be, while helping reduce costs and improve outcomes.
“After having faced the epidemic head on, we were so blessed that Gov. Beshear and his team saw a need for non-profit providers,” said Charles E. “Shag” Branham, COO of Appalachian Hospice and Home Health Services. “Our small Hospice agency lost many nurses to the monies that these travel agencies were providing. Our only hope was stability and a family friendly environment. At a time when we needed the capital to have a program of impact, Gov. Beshear and his team provided that breath. The funds we have received from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will allow us to continue to attract and sustain employees with upgraded retention programs so we can continue to serve the families of our region.”
n $100,000 for the City of Pikeville Exposition Center, which is transforming the region through arts, entertainment and tourism.
n $17,789.38 for Judi’s Place for Kids. Judi’s Place provides specialized services, including medical care and mental health services to help children heal from child abuse.
“Judi’s Place for Kids plans to utilize the funding to continue to pursue our mission of serving children and their non-offending caregivers that have experienced abuse in our area,” said Kimberly Lee, director of Judi’s Place Child Advocacy Center. “We plan to do this by ensuring our staff receive professional development opportunities, we maintain a child friendly facility, provide the needed resources to our families, and also bring learning opportunities to our community partners in this area.”
n $100,000 for the Pikeville Area Family YMCA, which is helping build a healthy spirit, mind and body for the city’s residents. The Governor thanked YMCA staff for quickly opening their doors to help flood survivors.
“The last two years of operations have been challenging and have pushed our innovative strategies to continue to meet the needs of our service area,” said Shelly Justice-Fouts, CEO of Pikeville Area Family YMCA. “We believe in the motto ‘Forever in Service’ because, despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have been able to accomplish so much in the service of our community. This award ensures that the Y can continue to transform the lives of our community.”
n $9,291.11 for The Salvation Army of Pike County. The Salvation Army is ready with immediate services to help after people experience both personal and natural disasters.
“The Salvation Army expresses our gratitude to the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund and Gov. Beshear. These funds will allow us to continue ‘Doing the Most Good’ in Pike County, where people come to us in times of both personal and natural disasters. We thank the Governor for consistently thinking of and meeting the needs of our neighbors,” said Major Tom Louden, divisional commander, The Salvation Army, Kentucky-Tennessee Division.