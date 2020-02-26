WILLIAMSON — Beltone Amaze hearing aids have been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group, according to a news release.
The award recognizes Beltone Amaze for allowing direct streaming of phone calls, music and other sound from devices that run on the Android operating system while preserving battery life by using Bluetooth low energy. Previously, direct streaming was limited to Apple devices.
“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries, and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Beltone as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards.
Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Beltone is located at 151 West 4th Ave., Williamson. For more information on Beltone Amaze or to find a Beltone Hearing Center, visit Beltone.com.