PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Belfry woman pleaded guilty Oct. 18 in the death of a Wayne County woman stemming from an alleged DUI-involved crash in August of 2018 in Goody, Kentucky.
Assistant Pike County Attorney Erin Chamberlin confirmed with the Williamson Daily News that Miranda Ailiff, 24, plead guilty to one count of second degree manslaughter in Pike Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Ailiff was traveling on U.S. 119 on Aug. 4, 2018, near the Appalachian Plaza in Goody when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Amy White of Crum.
White was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while her 14-year-old child and husband were also in the vehicle and were treated for injuries at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center and released.
Court documents say that Ailiff displayed signs of being intoxicated at the scene of the crash including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Chamberlin told the WDN that the prosecutor’s office suggested a five-year prison sentence for Ailiff and that her sentencing will occur Nov. 22.
She is also still facing charges of DUI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which are still pending in Pike County District Court.