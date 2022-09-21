Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry High School Student Adam McCoy was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Billy Hatfield Ministries Sunday, Sept. 18.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

HARDY, Ky. — Belfry High School Student Adam McCoy was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Billy Hatfield Ministries.

Billy Hatfield Ministries decided to present a $1,000 scholarship to a local feud descendant. Hatfield, along with the Belfry High School principal Mark Gannon, Belfry counselors and Pike County Tourism CVB members Tony Tackett, Bob Scott and Rita Scott — a Hatfield descendant and McCoy site property owner — made this selection from a choice of students at Belfry High School.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

