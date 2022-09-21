HARDY, Ky. — Belfry High School Student Adam McCoy was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Billy Hatfield Ministries.
Billy Hatfield Ministries decided to present a $1,000 scholarship to a local feud descendant. Hatfield, along with the Belfry High School principal Mark Gannon, Belfry counselors and Pike County Tourism CVB members Tony Tackett, Bob Scott and Rita Scott — a Hatfield descendant and McCoy site property owner — made this selection from a choice of students at Belfry High School.
“We have a special young man with us today,” Hatfield said. “We contacted various people here in the community to find a really sharp feud descendent, Hatfield or McCoy. We had a list of eight names and went over that and settled on this fine young man right here.”
Hatfield said he began his ministry last year and broadcasts to around 800 viewers each week online. He said the scholarship was a way to give back to the community.
Hatfield said the scholarship has no stipulations, just that it be used to purchase anything McCoy may need for preparing for after graduation.
The presentation took place during the annual Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well in Hardy, Kentucky, Sunday. Billy Hatfield is a direct descendent of “Devil Anse” Hatfield.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.