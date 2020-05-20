GOODY, Ky. — Seniors in the Class of 2020 had their moment on Saturday, as they finally got to hear their name called and walk across a stage and grab their high school diploma.
The ceremony was an nontraditional one, however, due to ongoing safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students had an allotted time to arrive and remained in their vehicles until being instructed to enter the school auditorium with six of their family members to receive their diploma in a recorded ceremony.
Students also were provided an opportunity to purchase a formal graduation picture, post a short “thank you” video and participate in a Class of 2020 parade through the community.
The entire ceremony was recorded, along with the speeches from the valedictorians and guest speaker, and will be published later on social media.
After they received their diploma and took their pictures, graduates and their families were required to get in their vehicles and leave the campus.
All guests inside of the building during the graduation were required to wear a mask at all times, and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department were on hand to help with the ceremony.