GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior Cushi Fletcher was named the 2022 Varsity Court Queen while Cross Taylor was named the new King during halftime of the Pirates’ 70-74 win over Paintsville on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Belfry crowns 2022 Varsity Court King and Queen
- Williamson Daily News
