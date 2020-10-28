Essential reporting in volatile times.

Belfry High School Principal Mark Gannon crowns senior Larrah Martin after she was named the 2020 Homecoming Queen during the Pirates 49-7 win over Pike Central on Friday at Haywood Stadium. MORE ON THE Pirates’ homecoming game win on page 1B.

 Courtesy of Ray Justice Photography

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry High School Principal Mark Gannon crowns senior Larrah Martin after she was named the 2020 Homecoming Queen during the Pirates’ 49-7 win over Pike Central on Friday, Oct. 23, at Haywood Stadium. For more on the Pirates’ homecoming, turn to page 2B.

