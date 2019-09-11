Williamson Daily News
The Belfry High Class of 1967 is holding their annual picnic at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Grant's Branch Park at the cabin at the top of the hill.
Classmates should bring a covered dish to share and soft drinks for your family.
Bring a lawn chair for sitting on the porch. Also, bring along pictures or memorabilia for the others to enjoy.
The class is also getting together at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Starters in the small party room. You can order dinner on your own.
Questions? Call Beth Baldwin Farley at 304-475-4605.