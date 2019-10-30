BELFRY, Ky. — The Belfry Area Family Resource Youth and Service Center coordinators recently sponsored a Community Baby Shower for expecting mothers and families with children up to 2 years old.
Lunch was provided for the families while they enjoyed games, and door prizes were given out.
A representative from the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center was there and provided information on available resources for the families. Through donations, large items such as strollers, car seats and play pens were made available for the families. All expecting moms were given care packages filled with supplies for their new babies.
Belfry area FRYSC coordinators who sponsored this event are Pat May, Belfry High School; Eugenia Whitt, Belfry Elementary; Brittany Hager, Belfry Middle; and Sandy Harrison, Bevins Elementary.