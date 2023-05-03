Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

sara estep.jpg

BCTC’s Sara Estep is set to serve as a workshop leader at the 2023 Anatomage User’s Group Meeting in Santa Clara, Calif., this July.

 Submitted photo

FOSTER — Sara Estep, an instructor with Boone Career and Technical Center’s (BCTC) licensed practical nurse (LPN) program, has been selected as one of the presenters for the 2023 Anatomage User’s Group Meeting in Santa Clara, California this July.

Anatomage is a medical equipment manufacturer that creates interactive tables, acting as a technologically advanced 3D anatomy and physiology education system.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings