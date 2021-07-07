Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The children of Living Water Childcare and Learning Center in Williamson received a special treat this past week, as they were paid of visit from the popular superhero Batman, portrayed by John Buckland. The man clad in all black pulled right up to the front door of the daycare in his Batmobile, drawing the eyes from adults and children alike. Living Water Owner and Director Jackie Branch said that Batman talked with the kids about the importance of kindness and always being kind to others.

