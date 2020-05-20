WILLIAMSON — Local barbers and hair stylists have remained busy since they were permitted to reopen by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier this month.
Bucci’s Barbershop in Williamson is no exception, as owner Joseph Bucci said that he and his two other barbers have been extremely busy since they reopened May 12.
The downtown barbershop can only allow one client per barber in the shop at a time and has switched to appointments only, with customers required to wait in their vehicles until directed to come inside.
All clients are required to wear a mask while inside. The barbers also wear a mask and a different pair of gloves for every customer.
Bucci said they could have opened a week earlier but decided to take that extra week to clean the shop and get prepared to reopen while keeping themselves and their clients as safe as possible.