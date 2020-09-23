WILLIAMSON — For the second time in 2020, the Bank of Mingo is closing one of its branches, as the board of directors voted to close the Williamson location Dec. 4.
The news was announced to branch customers in a letter that was obtained by the Williamson Daily News.
The letter says customers can instead use the Belo and Delbarton locations located at 10 Commerce Drive, Williamson, and Intersection 52 and 65 Lincoln City, Delbarton.
Officials with the Bank of Mingo said the decision to close was strictly about economics and was not made lightly. The branch has been serving customers since 2002.
The Bank of Mingo board of directors also voted in late 2019 to close the Matewan location, which shut its doors March 1.
Bank officials said when they closed the Matewan location that they left the ATM in its location and said customers in that area were very thankful. They said they also plan to leave the ATM in Williamson after the branch closes Dec. 4.
The Bank of Mingo’s other remaining locations are in Belo, Gilbert and Delbarton. They also previously had locations in Kermit and Naugatuck.