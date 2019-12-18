MATEWAN — Residents in the town of Matewan and surrounding communities will be without a bank in the immediate area in the spring of 2020 as the Bank of Mingo board of directors have voted to close the doors of its Matewan branch.
The closure of the Bank of Mingo location would leave the town without a bank, as BB&T also closed their branch earlier in 2019.
The decision was revealed to customers of the branch in a notice letter dated Nov. 12. The Williamson Daily News obtained a copy of the letter.
The letter reads: “We will be closing our Matewan location effective March 1, 2020. We regret any closing this may have on you, our valued customers. All services offered at this location will be available at our Williamson location, located at 70 West Fourth Avenue, Williamson, West Virginia 25661. Your banking needs can be serviced at this or any of our other convenient locations.”
The letter was signed by the board of directors.
The Matewan branch at Bridge and Mate streets has been serving customers since 2002.
Since the closure was revealed, a petition to try to save the bank has been circulating through the Matewan community and has been placed in several area businesses, citing what a detriment it would be to the Matewan community to lose their only bank.
“Community banks are not just brick and mortar buildings where the people invest their money,” the petition states. “Instead they are a symbol of hope where people build their dreams and aspirations. Banks are the embodiment of the past, present, and future, as the fruits of one’s labor of yesterday are currently reserved for the goals of tomorrow. For this reason, local banks offer the much needed sense of stability, security, and strength this community needs now more than ever.”
The petition goes on to read “The Bank of Mingo in Matewan itself has been a pillar to the community, and losing it would be a detriment to the Matewan area. It has not only offered sheer convenience, but the support that the town needs for the local economy. It is for this reason that we, the Matewan area people, in turn, are supporting our local bank. Please sign the petition to keep our Matewan Branch open.”
Keith Gibson and Connie Farley, who both own businesses in the Matewan area and use the Bank of Mingo, said the move will have a devastating impact on the Matewan community and its people.
”I use that bank nearly every day for my deposits and just regular business,” Farley said. “I drop my deposits off at night sometimes on my way home, but if they close the bank I’ll have to go to Williamson or Delbarton.”
”You have a lot of elderly people who can barely make it to the bank now as it is,” Gibson said. “How are they supposed to make it to Williamson or Delbarton when they can barely make it here? It just affects a lot of people.”
Both Gibson and Farley said they think the Bank of Mingo will lose customers due to the closure.
Representatives of the Bank of Mingo have not responded to a request for comment. The Bank of Mingo’s remaining locations are in Belo, Gilbert, Delbarton, and Williamson. They previously had locations in Kermit and Naugatuck.