CHARLESTON — More than 250 schools in southern West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need, including Mingo Central High School.
“Today was a great day for the students of Mingo Central High School,” the school said in a post announcing its gift last Tuesday. “Mingo Central High School would like to extend a very big thank you to Ball Family Toyota. The Ball family donated over $300,000 to 261 public schools from all over WV today. Our school was selected to receive $1,000 to meet the needs of our students. We are very grateful for the generosity and dedication of Ball Toyota to the children of WV, particularly those of Mingo County.”
Recently the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up virtual pantries at the schools.
Over $300,000 was donated from the Ball Family to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats and hygiene products to students. Schools, ranging from elementary to high schools, received a minimum of $1,000.
The virtual pantry will provide students with a QR code to access resources and ask for assistance. There will also be accessibility set up for students who do not have cellphones to have the same access to these services.
West Virginia University additionally received a gift of $50,000 for the West Virginia University Institute of Technology. Marshall University received a $30,000 gift.