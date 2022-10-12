Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — More than 250 schools in southern West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need, including Mingo Central High School.

“Today was a great day for the students of Mingo Central High School,” the school said in a post announcing its gift last Tuesday. “Mingo Central High School would like to extend a very big thank you to Ball Family Toyota. The Ball family donated over $300,000 to 261 public schools from all over WV today. Our school was selected to receive $1,000 to meet the needs of our students. We are very grateful for the generosity and dedication of Ball Toyota to the children of WV, particularly those of Mingo County.”

