GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates held their annual Homecoming festivities this past week, and senior Bailey McCoy was crowned as the 2022 winner of Miss Belfry High School. Nineteen former BHS queens were in attendance at Haywood Stadium for the Pirates Homecoming game against Floyd Central and were announced on the field prior to the start of the game. The Pirates defeated the Jaguars 49-12.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

