MATEWAN — More than a dozen exotic super cars from Atlanta recently drove through various streets in Mingo County.
Erik Hubbard of Backroads Appalachia connected Seyhan Kilincci and Sen. Mark R. Maynard (R, Wayne) and scheduled over a day of activities.
“My friends from Atlanta love the curvy roads of Appalachia, and with Senator Maynard’s devout interest in motorsports in West Virginia, it was natural to connect them,” Hubbard said. “Mr. Kilincci operates ‘Project EG,’ which is a professional driving class that enjoys weekends of camaraderie in different locations around the country. They have found their new favorite destinations, thanks to the citizens of West Virginia and Southeast Kentucky.”
The visit started with a trip to Mingo County’s Dingess Tunnel, built in 1892 and 5/8 of a mile long. Area residents listened and watched as these Ferraris, Porsches, Jaguars, BMWs and a million dollar Lexus LFA made their trek through the tunnel.
The next morning the group visited the King Coal Highway, a portion of the future l-73/74 interstate highway that will lead from Detroit to Myrtle Beach.
“I would like to see an event planned for 2023 that incorporates these back roads of Appalachia,” Kilincci said. “Through Project EG and my circle of automotive enthusiasts, I feel like we can really make a difference in tourism and economic value to Mingo County, West Virginia. Mingo Central High School has a great automotive CTE class, and I would like to help with automotive higher education scholarships through Porsche and other opportunities.”
The group also attended the Fall Festival in Matewan, parking the exotics along Main Street. The group took an airboat ride on the Tug River and enjoyed the town.
At Twin Branch Motorsports Park, the group checked out the Drag Race facility that will open Saturday, Oct. 22. They did a photo shoot at the track, then headed to the National Trailfest in Gilbert.
“Mingo County was very blessed to have Seyhan and his group tour this area,” Maynard said. “With the help of Erik and his Backroads Appalachia, I am excited that Seyhan and Project EG want to plan an event here in 2023 with plans to give back to the community and with the potential scholarship program for the CTE students of Mingo County. It really tops it all off.”