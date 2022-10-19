Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MATEWAN — More than a dozen exotic super cars from Atlanta recently drove through various streets in Mingo County.

Erik Hubbard of Backroads Appalachia connected Seyhan Kilincci and Sen. Mark R. Maynard (R, Wayne) and scheduled over a day of activities.

Recommended for you