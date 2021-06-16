Homer Hickam, the West Virginia native whose “Rocket Boys” memoir was adapted into the film “October Sky,” has been added to the list of featured speakers for this year’s West Virginia Book Festival.
Hickam, a best-selling author of many novels and non-fiction books, will speak during the festival’s second day on Saturday, Oct. 23. He will hold a book signing after his presentation, which begins at 9 a.m.
“We are excited to add Homer Hickam to the 2021 Book Festival lineup,” Brittany Addis, head of the Book Festival’s selection committee, said in a release. “Not only a best-selling author, Mr. Hickam is also native son of West Virginia and friend of the Book Festival.”
Hickam joins two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead, “Bird Box” author Josh Malerman, best-selling children’s author Jon Scieszka, West Virginia native Denise Giardina and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Eric Eyre as featured speakers.
The West Virginia Book Festival will be held Oct. 22-23 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The festival will also writing workshops, family activities and the annual used book sale.
For more information, visit www.wvbookfestival.org.