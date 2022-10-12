MATEWAN — An independent journalist, author and organizer is set to visit Matewan Sunday, Oct. 16, to promote her latest book.
Kim Kelly has been a regular labor columnist for Teen Vogue since 2018, and her writing on labor, class, politics and culture has appeared in the New Republic, the Washington Post, the New York Times and more.
Kelly’s upcoming visit is being sponsored by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, UMWA District 17 and UMWA Local 1440. She will be at the UMWA Local 1440 Hall for the event at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
“We are so excited to have Kim in Matewan,” said Kirstyn Ooten, museum and communications manager for the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum. “She’s been an avid supporter of the museum and our programming. She’s beloved by our entire team and our Union Local 1440. It means a lot to us all that she’s coming to town. We can’t wait to host more events like this one in the future.”
Kelly, who resides in Philadelphia, has also worked as a video correspondent for More Perfect Union, the Real News Network and Means TV. Previously, she was the heavy metal editor at “Noisey,” VICE’s music vertical, and was an original member of the VICE Union.
A third-generation union member, she is a member of the Industrial Workers of the World’s Freelance Journalists Union as well as a member and elected councilperson for the Writers Guild of America, East.
Kelly’s book, “Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor,” was published by Atria/One Signal Publishers in April 2022.
In the book, Kelly explores the untold labor history that showcases how the rights the American worker has today — the 40-hour workweek, workplace-safety standards, restrictions on child labor, protection from harassment and discrimination on the job — were earned with literal blood, sweat and tears. It includes discussion of unionization in the Appalachian coal mines.
Kelly will do a reading from the book during the event.
