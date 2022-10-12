Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221012-wdn-author.jpg

Author Kim Kelly is set to visit Matewan Sunday, Oct. 16.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum

MATEWAN — An independent journalist, author and organizer is set to visit Matewan Sunday, Oct. 16, to promote her latest book.

Kim Kelly has been a regular labor columnist for Teen Vogue since 2018, and her writing on labor, class, politics and culture has appeared in the New Republic, the Washington Post, the New York Times and more.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you